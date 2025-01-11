Diversified Trust Co Purchases 4,897 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 368.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,767,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,414,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 1,161,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,284,000 after buying an additional 1,130,558 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,238,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 1,123,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.