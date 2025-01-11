Diversified Trust Co Purchases 514 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter worth $84,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Price Performance

BAP stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.