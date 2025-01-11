Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $91,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 125.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 1.8 %

FDP opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

