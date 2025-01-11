Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 480.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

