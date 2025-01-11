Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,140,000 after buying an additional 333,390 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,884,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 336.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 173,097 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after purchasing an additional 127,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,010,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,390.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $158.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.73 and a 52 week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.