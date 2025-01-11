Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after acquiring an additional 721,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 338,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $384.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.