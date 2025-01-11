Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 48,126 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $69.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.