Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 5.4% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 28.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Nestlé stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $115.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSRGY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

