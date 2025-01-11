Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 679.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 66,104 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 157.6% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 604.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $688,000. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

In other Tortoise Energy Infrastructure news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $391,099.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,901 shares in the company, valued at $45,300,616.46. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

TYG opened at $43.94 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.