DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.52.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.