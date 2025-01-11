Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) by 302.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,167 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Elevation Oncology were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELEV. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $7,988,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 285.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 227.2% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,079,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 749,762 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 15.8% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELEV shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 13.8 %

ELEV stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 17.77 and a quick ratio of 17.77. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Elevation Oncology

(Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.