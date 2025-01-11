Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 208.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,034,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,263,000 after buying an additional 336,323 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 104,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 82,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,106,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAC opened at $40.90 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $51.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

