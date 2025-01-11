Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Roku FY2026 Earnings

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

ROKU stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89. Roku has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Roku’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,015,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Roku by 11,626.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Roku by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $621,027.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,940.16. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $82,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,635.15. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,038. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

