First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 983 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 229,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

