First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 17,374 Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,519,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $4,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.3 %

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.74 and a beta of 1.03. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 672.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

