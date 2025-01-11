First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.