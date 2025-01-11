First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

HELE stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $127.83. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

