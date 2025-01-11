First Hawaiian Bank Buys 187 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NICE were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth $22,849,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NICE by 13.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in NICE by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 517,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 43.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NICE by 6.4% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 67,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

NICE Stock Down 2.4 %

NICE opened at $161.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average of $174.30. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

