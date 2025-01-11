First Hawaiian Bank Buys 429 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 281.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,671.20. The trade was a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Melius started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

