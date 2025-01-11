First Hawaiian Bank Buys 5,378 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 88.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

