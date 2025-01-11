First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Shares in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 119.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 89,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period.

CATH opened at $70.19 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03. The company has a market cap of $960.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.4052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

