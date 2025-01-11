First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.48 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.71.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

