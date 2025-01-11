First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 676.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 102,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,795,180.08. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $36.27 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

