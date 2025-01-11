First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.21.

Honeywell International stock opened at $218.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

