First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 64.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,088.85. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.08, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.80 and a fifty-two week high of $114.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

