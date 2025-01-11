First Hawaiian Bank Has $503,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Zscaler by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -759.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.10. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

