First Hawaiian Bank Has $561,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 106,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,465,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $3,630,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

