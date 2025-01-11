First Hawaiian Bank Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Genesco were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genesco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 745,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $461.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $170,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,159.44. This trade represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.