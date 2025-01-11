First Hawaiian Bank Has $687,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $154.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.27.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

