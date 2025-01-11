First Hawaiian Bank Has $702,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.83.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $739.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $699.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $808.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

