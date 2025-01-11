First Hawaiian Bank Has $852,000 Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Trex by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,076,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,873,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,843,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,631,000 after buying an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,031,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $64.71 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.81.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

