First Hawaiian Bank Has $857,000 Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Adient were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1,033.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 97,683 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,078,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,480,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Down 2.1 %

ADNT opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Adient plc has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $36.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $232,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,537.25. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Adient

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

