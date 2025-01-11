First Hawaiian Bank Has $868,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 802.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 244,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $189.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.16. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.88 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on First Solar from $274.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

