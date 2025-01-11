First Hawaiian Bank Has $891,000 Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,676,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.44 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $191,750.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,430.89. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,328.96. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $572,467 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

