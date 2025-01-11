First Hawaiian Bank Has $896,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,914,000 after buying an additional 768,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,703,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,505,000 after buying an additional 355,206 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,746,000 after buying an additional 856,007 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,362,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,360,000 after buying an additional 200,917 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,747,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,863,000 after buying an additional 203,126 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

