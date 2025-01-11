First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Envista were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Envista by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 16.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 15.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,726,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,864,000 after buying an additional 897,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,038,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,048,000 after buying an additional 2,256,993 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Performance

Envista stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.34 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.