First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 398,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

