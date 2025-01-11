First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 90,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

