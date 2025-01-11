First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,536,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE EMR opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

