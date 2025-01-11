First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 690.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 217,076 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after buying an additional 24,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,597,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,299,000 after buying an additional 54,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $204,931.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,583.04. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

