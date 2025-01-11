First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,143 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.50.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This trade represents a 32.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $439.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.96. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $198.30 and a one year high of $510.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

