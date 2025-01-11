First Hawaiian Bank Sells 234 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in WEX were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in WEX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 40.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in WEX by 47.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $170.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.84 and a 200-day moving average of $185.89. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $244.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $247.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,334.08. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.