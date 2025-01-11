First Hawaiian Bank Sells 275 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,262,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,175,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,430,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,191,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $191.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.60.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

