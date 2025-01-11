First Hawaiian Bank Sells 34,097 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,097 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,092 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,754,000 after acquiring an additional 212,276 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 390,413 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,252.46. This trade represents a 18.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BFH opened at $57.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 13.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

