First Hawaiian Bank Sells 356 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 568.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.75.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $181.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.55 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.