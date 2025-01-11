First Hawaiian Bank Sells 454 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $348.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 684.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.01. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,752,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.88.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

