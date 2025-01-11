First Hawaiian Bank Sells 488 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,458.54. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.74, for a total value of $330,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,632.82. The trade was a 22.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,233. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE:LII opened at $610.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $634.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.87. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.09 and a fifty-two week high of $682.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 148.52% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.50.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

