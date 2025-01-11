First Hawaiian Bank Sells 5,356 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

PSX opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

