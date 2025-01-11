First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,074 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,060,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,338,000 after purchasing an additional 159,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,822,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,015,000 after purchasing an additional 397,864 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,400,000 after acquiring an additional 787,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

