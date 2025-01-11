First Hawaiian Bank Sells 864 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

